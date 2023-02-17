Naira swap: NGO raises N200,000 to feed aged persons

The aged-woman who fainted due to hunger, and Ms Vicky Akingbade, who called for help.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Concerned Parents & Educators Network, CPE, has, within four hours, raised N200,000 to feed hunger-stricken community members in Adiyan-Agbado community in Ogun State.

Recall that the recent Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, move to introduce new notes has continued to receive mixed reactions, with some Nigerians alleging that the move has brought untold hardships to the common man.

Their grievances stem from the difficulty to swap the old notes for the new one, among other factors.

Meanwhile, the Founder of CPE, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, had on Thursday received a distressed message from one Vicky Akingbade of an aged woman who fainted on account of being hungry and unable to feed due to lack of money.

Ogunde sent a series of SOS messages on CPE Facebook platform for assistance.

The messages drew the sympathy of Nigerians, and within four hours, Mrs Ogunde and her team were able to raise N200,000 to provide succour to the aged persons in Adiyan community.

Part of Ogunde’s SOS: “Dear friends, there is an urgent appeal from one of us who lives in Adiyan. There is an urgent need for food, especially amongst the elderly.

“The old woman with Vicky fainted for lack of food and people rushed to call Vicky. Please DM me. We must help them there. Rice/Gari/Beans/Oil/Cash etc.”

She expressed gratitude to Nigerians who responded to her appeal.

Meanwhile, appreciation messages have continued to be showered on Ogunde, and CPE members for the benevolent gesture to people in Adiyan community.

Bunmi Fajemisin: “More blessing to everyone who has contributed to this feeding project. You all will never be stranded in the journey of life in Jesus name.”

