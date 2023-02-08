Naira swap: Fani-Kayode hails CJN, three APC Govs over Supreme Court ruling

The Director, New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN); Justice Olukayode Ariwoola Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna State) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State) over the Supreme Court’s judgement asking the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend implementing the February 10 deadline of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to stop being legal tender.

Three Governors on behalf of their states had in a motion ex-parte filed on February 3rd, by their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Mustapha (SAN), prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice on notice on in respect of the issue on February 15.

By this ruling, the old Naira notes continue to be legal tenders in Nigeria.

However, in a swift reaction via his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode thanked the Supreme Court and three APC Governors for ‘protecting the interest of the common man’

“The Supreme Court has restrained the FG & CBN & suspended the deadline of 10th February for the use of old naira notes. Nigerians can now continue to use the old naira notes together with the new until the legality of the policy is finally determined by the Supreme Court.

“For this we thank firstly the Supreme Court who have not only displayed remarkable insight and sensitivity in this matter and courageously risen to the occassion but who have also proved that the courts really are the last hope of the common man when faced with the tyranny of abusive & cruel policies & insane officials. We must also thank my three dearest friends & brothers, men of courage & conviction all, who took the FG to court. They are, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara & Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna.