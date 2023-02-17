Naira swap: Crowd besiege CBN Lagos office

A large crowd have besieged the office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Marina, Lagos, in a bid to swap the old currency notes for the new ones.

This development comes after the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the currency note.

Recall that President Buhari, in his national broadcast on Wednesday, had declared that old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased being legal tender, directing Nigerians to take the notes to the CBN and designated places.

He also ordered the CBN to recirculate old N200 notes until April 10.

Meanwhile, the directive criticisms followed Buhari’s comment, especially from some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had said old N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender in his state until Supreme Court rules otherwise.

Officials are struggling to control the crowd at the Lagos CBN office. At a point, they asked the depositors to take the old notes to their commercial banks, but the people rejected it.