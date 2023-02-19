Naira scarcity: There will be light at end of tunnel – Buhari

—Appeals to Nigerians to exercise patience

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to exercise further patience as appropriate measures are being taken to ease the hardships occasioned by the Naira redesign policy.

President Buhari said despite the initial hardships, God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

This is as the President has called for support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that the APC’s candidate will continue with the achievement of his administration if given the mandate.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said in a message sent home from Addis Ababa, Buhari said he is fully aware of hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

According to the statement, “In a video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the upcoming elections a few days ahead, the President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC flag bearer because “he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements.”

It further said, “In the campaign message to voters, the President specifically put a call on “our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

“I want to assure you that the government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

“Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

“I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

“Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.