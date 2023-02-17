Naira scarcity protests: New Lagos CP visits troubled areas

The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa on Friday afternoon visited Mile 12 and other troubled axis of the state where the Naira scarcity protests were held.

The CP and his men did an on-the-spot assessment of the protests.

The Command had earlier said that normalcy has returned to the troubled axis of the state.

The Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin said the CP assured that troublemakers will be dealt with but law-abiding citizens will be protected.

Hundeyin revealed this via his verified Twitter handle.