Naira scarcity: Police warn against attack on public properties 

The Police Command in Ogun has warned those planning to attack public properties in the state to shelve their plans or face the full wrath of the law.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command Spokesman said in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday that appropriate security measures have been taken to deal with such threats.



He said that the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba had assured residents of full protection.



“Intelligence at the disposal of the command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state.



“The police would not fold its arms and allow criminals to hide under any guise to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure,” he quoted Mba as saying.



According to Oyeyemi, the commissioner commended residents of the state for their resilience and peaceful conduct in the face of the biting economic challenges, assuring that the police would continue to protect lives and property.



Oyeyemi said the CP had directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to arrest any person or group wanting to foment trouble and cause breach of peace in any part of the state.



He urged parents and other stakeholders to prevail on their children and followers to shun all acts of violence, assuring that government was taking necessary actions to further ease the pains caused by current economic situation.