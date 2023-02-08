Naira scarcity: Police allege threat to cause mayhem in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command says it has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the new naira notes scarcity to unleash violence in some parts of the state, warning those involved to desist from it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga assured that the police would ensure optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state_

Describing the scarcity of naira as not peculiar to Anambra State, the command said the federal government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

His statement read: “The Police command hereby warns these groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

“The Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state.

The command, therefore, enjoins Anambrarians and residents alike not to panic and urges the law-abiding residents/visitors of the state to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation.”

He urged interested members of the public to request security services or call the police for a prompt response.