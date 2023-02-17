Naira scarcity not meant to suffer masses, says Actor Okon

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actor, Ime Bishop popularly called Okon has revealed that the new naira scarcity is not meant to suffer the masses but the people in power.

The actor made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Friday. He stated that the policy regarding the redesign of the naira was not meant to punish the average person, but rather to enable free and fair elections, adding that politicians who bought votes still had the exact notes that were no longer accepted as legal cash.

The actor said that the politicians, whom he labeled as “desperate vote-seekers,” only cared about their own interests and were unaware of the current suffering of the populace as a result of the currency crunch.

He claims that these “vote-buying” politicians are in possession of the N1000 and N500 bills that President Muhammadu Buhari proclaimed to be invalid during his nationwide broadcast on Thursday morning.

He wrote, “No desperate vote-seeking Nigerian politician genuinely cares about you. Their fight to keep all old currency notes as legal tender isn’t for you!

“Let it just be that N200, N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5 are made available. It will be enough to satisfy the cash needs of every common man.

“What these vote buying politicians have are the exact old currency notes that are no longer legal tender (N1000 and N500).

“Guys chill let the elections finish. This fight isn’t aimed at punishing the common man. It’s aimed at delivering fair elections! Abeg make we not too vex. E go soon finish!.”