Naira scarcity: LASU staff slumps, dies while queuing for cash

An employee of the Lagos State University (LASU), Johnson Adesola, reportedly slumped and died, on Monday, while waiting his turn on a queue to withdraw cash at a bank on the institution’s main campus in Ojo axis of the state.

Adesola, identified as an official of the University’s bursary department, left his office for a branch of Wema Bank within the school premises to withdraw cash on Monday.

He reportedly slumped a few minutes after he joined a queue at the bank and was subsequently rushed to the varsity’s health centre where he was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Acting Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, Olaniyi Jeariogbe said: “Yes, (it is true). Like you and I know, death is a natural call. It can come at any point in time for anyone of us. He (Adesola) was at the bank arena to get some cash for himself, not for the university, when that call (death) came,” Jeariogbe said.

“All efforts to revive him went unproductive. It wasn’t something that anybody was expecting to happen, it was unfortunate.”

Jeariogbe, however, dismissed claims that it was the institution’s bursar that passed away.

“We have not, as an institution, lost the Deputy Bursar or Bursar. Our Bursar, Saheed Babatunde Olayinka, is alive, hale, and hearty. The Deputy Bursar is also alive. We have about five Deputy Bursars in LASU and none of them is dead,” he added.

“The person affected is Johnson Ademola Adesola who, until his demise, was Chief Executive Officer, Accounts, in the Bursary Department. He was also the Faculty Finance Officer, Faculty of Law, before the sudden incident.

“He joined the services of Lagos State University on January 10, 1986 as a typist II before he rose to become the chief executive officer, accounts.” he said.