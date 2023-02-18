Naira scarcity: El-Rufai is hero of the moment – Fani-Kayode

The Director, New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday describe the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as ‘hero of the moment’.

Recall that the Governor in a statewide broadcast in Kaduna on Thursday night insisted that the N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender in the state despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive opposing same.

The former Minister in a series of tweets via his verified handle @realFFK on Saturday morning said the Governor El-Rufai spoke truth to power.

He also blasted those ‘plotting’ to scuttle the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the polls slated for next week Saturday saying they have failed.

Fani-Kayode expressed his opinion using the various pictures of the Kaduna State Governor.