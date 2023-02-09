Naira Scarcity: Disburse more notes to banks, NRM Chair appeals to CBN

… says NRM won’t pull out from race

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As Nigerians continue to be bedeviled by Naira scarcity and the scourge of buying ‘Naira with Naira,’ the National Rescue Movement, NRM, National Chairman, Isaac Udeh has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria to disburse more of the new Naira notes to commercial banks.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Udeh also called on the CBN to monitor the distribution of the new Naira notes and urged the CBN not to withhold its whip if banks fail to make money available to Nigerians after getting the new Naira notes.

According to him, “We are here in an endemic corrupt society. And I can say that the bank CEOs are to be blamed because CBN has actually done well to release enough new naira notes. It shows that the Government does not want the people to suffer but those behind the corridor of power are corrupt.”

The NRM Chairman further disclosed that the party will not pull out from the presidential race nor will it form any alliance with opposition parties, adding that the party is optimistic about its presidential candidate, Rev. Felix Osakwe in winning the election.

He said, “My party is still in the presidential race. We are not pulling out, no matter what has happened as other political parties have threatened should the naira swap fail. We can conduct our campaigns and rally 10 days to the election as a strategy adopted to spring surprises.”

Udeh expressed confidence in the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, saying that the Commission was prepared to deliver to Nigerians, a free, fair and credible election. He also expressed confidence in the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu in delivering on the task at hand.

To this end, Udeh cautioned Nigerian youths to not allow themselves to be used to scuttle the elections, stressing that they should eschew violence and vote right.