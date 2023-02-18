Naira Scarcity: Buhari responsible for breakdown of law, order — CSOs, activists

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FOLLOWING the new monetary initiative by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, 2022, to replace the current 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes, there has been reactions across the country.

The new monetary policy, according to the CBN governor, is to address the issue of individuals who have made currency fraud their main source of income; deal a fatal blow to the growing kidnapping and ransom industry; and among other things, lower the rate of inflation.

However, the seeming promising naira policy has since been greeted with a myriad of confrontations, most apparent is that of the Supreme court, which in its February 8th, order, barred the Federal Government and its agencies from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes still subsist.

The supreme court ruling came on the heels of the widespread hardship seen across the country, as many Nigerians have narrated how difficult it has been to fend for their daily needs since the implementation of the policy, leading to three state governments: Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states suing the federal government at the Supreme Court over the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

Specifically, the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai described the move as a plot to disrupt the forthcoming general elections to ensure an interim government takes over.

He faulted the position of the President on the matter, saying, “The address by the President earlier this (Thursday) morning limiting the legal tender status of old notes to only N200 amounts to total disregard and disobedience of the ruling of February 8 which was extended further yesterday (Wednesday) by the Supreme Court.

El Rufai, in a broadcast, therefore, assured residents of the state that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes and other notes are valid for the next 100 days.

On the naira brouhaha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement, also criticised the declarations made by President Buhari as negating the ruling by the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had ruled that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remain legal tender.

However, the foregoing has elicited mixed reactions from the Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, youth organisations, among other critical stakeholders in the country. While some believe that President Buhari is right, others threw their weights behind El Rufai and others for speaking truth to power.

Buhari, Emefiele inciters of anarchy

Reacting to the issue, the National President of National Youth Coalition, NYC, Barr. Oladotun Hassan, accused President Buhari of disregarding the proclamation of the country’s apex court, saying that the move by Mr. President suggests an approval of anarchy.

He explained that Governor El Rufai’s recent comments and actions were not rebellious, adding that El Rufai was one of those governors simply ensuring that there is peace and order in the state and beyond.

The founder, Center for Democracy Government, CDG, Emeka Oyekwere, said: “It is obvious the political romance going on. Politicians are fighting for their interests but I tell you El Rufai should not incite the general public to be defiant. Two wrongs can not make any right. Let’s tarry a little longer and see how all of these can be resolved and we go back to our normal lives. I call on El Rufai and all others going about suing the government to desist if they do not have ulterior motives for the coming election.”

Activists, Abuja residents react

A social, political activist and publisher of Current Times newspapers, Ezedike Nnasom, while commending the naira policy, advised President Buhari to as a matter of urgency address poor circulation of the naira note to avoid widespread acts of violence in the country.

While calling for calm and obedience to the rule of law, Nnasom urged governor El Rufai to take calculated decisions to avoid further exacerbation of current issues, he urged Nigerians to remain calm to halt plans to scuttle the forthcoming election.

An Abuja-based proprietor, Precious Foundational School, Remijus Ukanwa, said: “El Rufai and other persons who have come up to stand against this plot are speaking for the masses. It is Buhari who has disobeyed and triggered anarchy in the land. How can the highest court of the land give a command and you as the head disobeys it? What else are we talking about? Buhari should understand that there are better ways to do these things and he should better retrace his steps and not dare frustrate this forthcoming election.”

Students react

On the part of the students, some who spoke to Vanguard said that the current scarcity of money in the country and the manner at which the federal government is going about it, may smear chances for them to cast their vote during the 2023 elections.

They said with the shortages of funds, projects a hidden agenda to disenfranchise qualified students from voting, alleging that the funds have all been siphoned by the opposition.

Mercy Ojonugwa, a student of Agriculture, Usmanu Danfodiyo University sokoto, said that she may not vote during the 2023 presidential election due to the scarcity of funds which has left her stranded in school.

She explained that drivers around the state do not believe in cash transfers.

Another student, Micheal Osagie, a political science student, University of Abuja, said: “I strongly believe that all these things are not just naturally happening. These politicians are using Nigerians to play a game of cheers and it is very painful. I cant vote even though I really want to vote because see the cost of transport and now money is scarce too? What is going on? Our leaders should be careful not to buy wholesale a mass reaction from Nigerians.”

On her part, a student of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Joy Williams, said: “I am not going to vote. The scarcity of the new naira note has done more harm than good. The scarcity of cash would hinder so many other students from casting their vote on election day because most individuals would probably satisfy their basic needs before thinking of going out to cast their vote.

“Having a PVC and not having even a dime to go out is like saying the PVC is worthless. This is because the intended need of why I got my PVC, can’t be solved at the moment, due to the scarcity of cash”, she added.