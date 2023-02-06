Naira Scarcity : APM Senatorial Candidate in Osun bemoan hardship faced by Nigerians

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Osun Central Senatorial District candidate in the forthcoming election, Hon. Wale Adebayo, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria to put in place measures to ease the burdens encountered by Nigerians over the new naira notes.

The CBN last week extended the validity to allow for swapping of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians.

Adebayo, in a statement in Osogbo, expressed support for the naira redesign but lamented the untold sufferings Nigerians daily encountered.

According to him “The scarcity of the new naira notes had sapped many families and could lead to break down of law and order it is not nipped in the bud”

He noted that the huge queues at Automated Teller Machines ( ATM) is worrisome and we have witnessed protests in parts of the country over scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol.

“My passionate plea to the CBN is to allow Nigerians to have access to the new and old notes for two months, then gradually phase the old notes.

” The fire brigade approach of the regulatory body has killed the economy and Nigerians are going through life-threatening hardship.

Adebayo who is also the Inter Party Advisory Council ( IPAC) Chairman in Osun added that Nigerians across the country are furious as the Naira notes scarcity has led to the closure of many businesses.

He added that “many pupils and students have not been to school in days as they have no money for transportation because commercial banks have refused to issue money to their customers, the ATM’s aren’t dispensing cash claiming that they do not have the new notes.

The Senatorial candidate said that “The banks and the regulatory agencies should live up to expectations and save the masses from the hoopla and commotion currently going on in the country.