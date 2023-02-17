Naira scarcity: Actor Chidi Mokeme warns against destroying public properties

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has expressed his disapproval of the nationwide demolition of public amenities, particularly Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The 50-year-old actor, made this know via a tweet on Thursday.

According to Vanguard report, several youths in Udu, Delta State, damaged ATMs belonging to various local banks due to a lack of new naira bills.

The youths started bonfires at several spots during their rampage on Udu Road and Orhuwhorun junction.

A bank building in Ibadan was vandalized by some irate youngsters on Friday. In a viral video, people were seen hurling stones and logs at the bank’s premises.

Mokeme lent his voice to the call for Nigerians who were offended to stop damaging private and public facilities and inciting unrest in public areas.

He advised them to protect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), turn out on election day, and direct their vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

He tweeted: “No burning of ATM. No burning of banks, no burning of private/public properties. “No unnessaery riots/protest.“

Just protect your PVC, come out on election day and vote Peter Obi. “Naija go better… It Is possible. Obidient. #PeterObi4President #ChidiSense #GwazieNdiYardiUnuo.”

Speaking about the ongoing killings and violence among locals, the 50-year-old actor on his Instagram page further counsel them to quit fighting one another. He said,” My People, My People.”Things hard well well for town. Body dey pepper all man. Everybody dey vibrate.” But I dey abeg una. Na 1 Week remain to the elections. “Make we no do anything wey go scatter our plan to go vote @peterobigregory for president. “Let them fight amongst themselves by themselves. “We will not be drawn into these shenanigans. “I no wan hear say your PVC lost during riot o.Your vote is your voice.”Vote not fight. Naija go better. It Is possible.”ObIdient ✊🏾.”