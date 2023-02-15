Naira Redesign: Supreme Court, governors, parties can’t stampede CBN, says Foundation

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, take critical monetary policy decision to address economic and political challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections, a nonprofit organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, challenged the Supreme Court and State Governors, saying they cannot stampede the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, over its constitutional powers to redesign the Naira.

This was stated by the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, while expressing concern over the move by some state governors to approach the Supreme Court to stop the CBN from going ahead with the action.

Eholor said, the CBN is not naive to hurt Nigerians no matter what, but it is in the best interest of Nigerians to ensure the economy is stabilized and also to cut down corruption through stockpiling huge sums of money ahead of general elections to buy votes.

He said: “The Supreme Court and indeed courts generally do not possess the powers to confer the exercise of constitutional powers to persons or institutions that are not constitutionally empowered to exercise such powers.

“The state governors and political parties cannot use the courts to take over the powers of the CBN and begin to dictate our monetary policy directions.”

He also said it is very unethical for some Supreme Court judges to dabble into such matters that are clearly spelt out as far as the CBN is concerned, hence the Supreme Court is supposed to strike out such matters because they lack merit and is at the detriment of Nigerians.

However, he sympathized with Nigerians over the hardship they are going through but assured them the step taken by the CBN will be of enormous benefit in the long run.