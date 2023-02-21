Naira redesign: Presidential directive on N200 notes stands – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the N200 notes still stands.

Recall that Buhari, in his nationwide broadcast on February 16, directed the apex bank to only reissue and re-circulate the old N200 banknotes.

The old N200 is expected to circulate as legal tender for 60 days up to April 10.

But, in a statement, on Tuesday, the CBN dismissed some media reports that the President approved the reissuance and release of the old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in the country.

The apex bank described the reports as fake news, pledging to work with security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of the misleading reports.

The statement partly reads, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to a FAKE PRESS RELEASE Purported to have emanated from the Bank to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reissuance and release of old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in the country,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Central Bank of Nigeria reiterates that in line with the directives of Mr. President, only N200 old notes are to be reissued and to circulate concurrently with the new notes. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore this fake news.

“The Bank is working with the law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the purveyors of this fake news. Please be guided accordingly.”