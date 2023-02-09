Naira redesign: Malami, Emefiele are public enemies – Onanuga

The director of media of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga has described the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, “public enemies.”

Onanuga stated this in a tweet, on Wednesday, in relation to a news report, claiming Malami said his office has asked the Supreme Court to vacate a suit filed against the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

He stated, “Abubakar Malami is also a public enemy like Emefiele.”

Recall that a seven-member panel of the apex court led by John Okoro, a justice, restrained the federal government from banning the use of the old naira notes from February 10.

The court granted the relief in an ex parte application filed by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.

The plaintiffs argued that since the announcement of the policy, there has been an acute shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in their states.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023.

“The timeframe with which the now older version of the 200, 500, and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction,” Okoro ruled.

The matter has been adjourned to February 15 for a hearing of the substantive suit.