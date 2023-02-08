Naira redesign: IMF advises CBN to extend deadline if…

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the circulation of the old Naira notes beyond, February 10, 2023.

The organisation in statement, this morning hinged its position on the difficulties of obtaining the new notes of the redesigned denominations of N200, N500 and N1,000.

According to the IMF, CBN should extend the deadline given the disruptions in trading activities occasioned by the scarcity of the new notes and especially, if the scarcity of the notes persist at the expiration of the deadline.

It said, “In light of hardships caused by disruptions to trade and payments due to the shortage of new bank notes available to the public, in spite of measures introduced by the CBN to mitigate the challenges in the banknote swap process, the IMF encourages the CBN to consider extending the deadline, should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10, 2023 deadline.”

Meanwhile, the scarcity of the notes have persisted in Abuja, the nation’s capital, with long queues at the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), across the city.

Many ATMs remain empty and some bank gates opened strictly customers with reasons other than wanting to withdraw cash.