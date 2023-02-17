Naira redesign ‘ill-timed’ targeted at Tinubu — Kachikwu

Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

… warns FG against ‘state of anarchy’

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that the current Naira redesign was ill-timed and an alleged plot to attack the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu warned the federal government against bringing Nigeria to a ‘state of anarchy’ in their alleged pursuit of stopping Tinubu.

He said, “I had long warned that the recolouring of the naira was ill-timed, poorly implemented and designed purely to target the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai Kaduna has now confirmed this.

“I again warn that the desperation to stop Asiwaju Tinubu should not plunge Nigeria into a state of anarchy. It is heart-breaking to see that Nigerians have died, banks burnt, properties destroyed and millions suffering as they desperate try to access an unavailable naira.

“Tens of millions of Nigerians operate within the informal sector and earn daily wages between N500 to N10,000 in cash. Most of them live in unbanked or underbanked parts of Nigeria and they now bear the brunt of this ill-conceived policy. Don’t we have any conscience as leaders? How do we go to bed at night knowing that Nigerians are queuing outside banks all through the night just to get N5000?

“Poor Nigerians bear the burden of the failures associated with this recolouring. We now watch as mayhem spreads across our cities and convince ourselves that this is a price worth paying as long as it benefits the candidate of our choice. This is evil. Nigerians shouldn’t have to die because politicians are fighting for the soul of our nation.

“I appeal to President Buhari, please obey the Supreme Court judgement and put an end to the suffering of Nigerians. For a President who continues to say he is fighting corruption, he must understand that impeding, interfering or obstructing the chances of targeted candidates in an election also amounts to corruption. Nigerians deserve free and fair elections. Candidates deserve to run their race free of state actors bullying or obstructing them.”

Continuing, Kachikwu said Nigeria shouldn’t ride on the wings of tribe and religion, adding that Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi was riding on the wings of religion and tribe.

According to him, “In the last few weeks, many have asked me why I won’t work with the other new generation parties to support a new generation candidate who has garnered some momentum to get rid of the older parties who they believe have destroyed Nigeria. Some of them believe Peter Obi, the Labour candidate represents the hope of a new Nigeria.

“Today I choose to respond. Like many Nigerians, I had hoped that the APC and PDP would present the next generation of leaders to Nigerians. I personally looked forward to a contest between two of the most brilliant minds the two parties had to offer; Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“A contest between the two of them would have presented Nigerians with the best of ideas, an issues based campaign and abundant solutions to our myriad problems. But alas, Nigeria happened, Dr Okowa failed to run and APC chose Asiwaju over Osinbajo.

“I entered this race when it became clear to me that Okowa wouldn’t run and Osinbajo would fail to emerge as the APC candidate. The Labour candidate has failed to proffer solutions on the myriad issues that plague our nation and instead has ridden on the divisive platform of tribe, tongue and religion.

“In addition to being able to identify, understand and proffer solutions to our many problems, I am running for office because I strongly believe that tribe, tongue and religion should no longer play a role in our politics or in governance. Tribe and religion have destroyed Nigeria for too long.

“This is the real meaning of Emilokan. It is the turn of the Ibos is another name for Emilokan. It is the turn of the Yorubas is Emilokan. It is the turn of the Hausas is Emilokan. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are running on the platform of Emilokan. Emilokan will further ruin Nigeria.”