Naira redesign: Ikpeazu suspends all taxes in Abia markets

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the State Board of Internal Revenue to suspend the collection of taxes in all markets across the State till the end of June 2023.

Ikpeazu, who gave the directive while addressing traders at the Good Morning Market in the Aba South council area, explained that the decision had become necessary due to the difficulties faced by traders following the currency redesign policy of the federal government.

His words; “From now till the next six months, January to June, no traders will no longer pay tax to the government. No trader is selling anything, there is no money. Customers are also suffering. There is no need to ask traders to pay taxes. I will direct the Board of Internal Revenue to suspend the collection of taxes in all the markets. These six months will not kill us. The currency redesign policy has made life difficult for the average Nigerian but the traders are the worst hit. They cannot have access to the little money they have in deposit money banks and some of these businesses still exist at the subsistence level. It will therefore be difficult to expect these traders to also pay taxes to the government under the present circumstances.”

He stated that the tax break will make life easier for the traders while the citizens wait patiently for the federal government to stabilize the currency situation in the country.

Ikpeazu, who reminded the traders that he rehabilitated Ngwa road and other adjoining streets in the area to make life better for them, urged them to support PDP candidates in the election.

He noted that it would be better for the residents of the state to support the PDP as the other parties who are seeking change have nothing good for the people.

“It will be better for Abia people to vote PDP again. Those seeking change don’t mean well to us. You can see the change they brought in 2015 and how Nigerians are suffering today. We can no longer withdraw our money from the bank. You can see the security we have here. Good roads everywhere. Support our governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe and other PDP candidates for sustained development, peace, unity and governance with a human face. We must not make the mistake of electing those who don’t mean well for the state. We are appealing to you to do the right,” Ikpeazu said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Good Morning Market and the Chairman of the Butchers Association of the market, Esinna Ogbonna and Emeka Totti, respectively, commended the Governor for rehabilitating Ngwa road which is the major link to the market and relocating the cattle market to the area and pledged to support him for the Abia South senatorial position and other PDP candidates in the elections.

Totti noted that the butchers had shut their businesses to vote for the Governor in the 2015 and 2019 elections and would do the same during the National Assembly polls on February 25, 2023, to ensure that Ikpeazu is voted into the Senate.