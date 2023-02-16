Naira redesign has immensely minimized influence of money politics – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday morning in his nationwide broadcast said that the Naira redesign policy has to a reasonable extent been able to curb money politics ahead of the February 25 election.

President Buhari also charged the electorate to go out to vote for candidates of their choice without fear, saying that adequate security shall be provided to them and that their and votes shall count.

He admonished the citizens to shun violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes.

He said, “Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members. I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.

“I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.

“I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Elections.”