NNPP hits APC over Naira redesign, fuel scarcity

… Says cash crunch man imposed hardship

By Femi Bolaji

The former President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, and Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for Central Taraba, Boboyi Kaigama, has said the prevailing Cash crunch and fuel scarcity across the country is a big blow to the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its candidates ahead of the February 25 elections.

He also said the hardship Nigerians have been made to endure due to the federal government cash policy is man imposed and not economically imposed as some people claim.

Kaigama, spoke Wednesday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital. He said the federal government has already de-marketed the APC before Nigerians and the NNPP is most favoured to reap from it.

According to him, “ that policy that has led to cash crunch and the fuel scarcity has de marketed APC.

“Whoever gave them the advice must be an NNPP Man. We thank them very much.

“ The excruciating pains of Naira redesign and fuel scarcity are man imposed and not economic imposed hardship.

“Nigerians are wise and this election would surprise them. Our presidential candidate would get majority votes.

“The hardship APC has caused and the mismanagement of the 16 years the PDP had is a boost for the NNPP.”

Speaking on his vision for Central Taraba, Kaigama explained that he is in touch with the grassroots and knows their pain.

He promised to deliver quality representation to the people of the zone at the red chambers when elected.

He said his experience as a Union leader resonates with the aspirations of the people, which he promised to bring to bear when elected.

He also said his fellow contenders in other political parties are already jittery because of the projections which favours him to win the Feb. 25 senatorial seat of Central Taraba.