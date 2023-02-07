Naira Redesign: Foundation laments inability to reach out to 7000 vulnerable

….calls on FG to address the situation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Founder of the Chief Emeka Agba Foundation, Chief Emeka Agba has called on the federal government to urgently address the menace caused by the scarcity of cash saying the outrage if lingers could spike up another untold unrest in the country.

He made this call at a press conference in Lagos on Monday as he lamented that his foundation could no longer meet the needs of over 7000 vulnerable people through its humanity outreach service.

Speaking on the scarcity of the naira notes challenges to the foundation, the public and the nation, Agba while highlighting the challenges said, the scarcity of the new naira notes has further affected the humanitarian services of the foundation.

According to him, the foundation caters to over seven thousand vulnerable persons across the country with orphans, widows and the elderly swelling this current figure, and as such the foundation relies heavily on the availability of cash to run some of its day-to-day outreach to the less privileged through its petty cash program.

Adding that, the emergence of the new notes has caused untold hardship for the public thereby resulting to pockets of violence in some parts of the country.

“The activities of the foundation have been hindered due to this with rippled effects felt across areas where the impacts of the foundation have contributed positively over time.

“As I speak to you, the foundation is faced with serious issues of humanitarian outreach challenges as some centres of the foundation are crowded with vulnerable persons in need of help especially widows, orphans and the elderly, who cannot access the little stipends the foundation assists them with.

“Currently some elderly persons have besieged one of the foundation’s centres sleeping at the entrance of the foundation building as we cannot render some of our emergency services due to the unavailability of ready funds, as banks and ATM machines are crowded with little or no money to give.

“The foundation is dismayed at how operators of pos now charge exorbitantly to withdraw small amounts, banks are hoarding the new notes, and many videos making rounds on social media now is about how people are using money to buy money, going naked in banking halls as well as dying all because you cannot withdraw your own money, this is very sad.

“The foundation would as a matter of urgency tasked the government to immediately find a lasting solution to this anomaly before the pockets of violence being experienced in some parts of the country degenerate to bigger ones.

“The foundation is also not happy about the current fuel scarcity plaguing the country alongside the scarcity of the naira notes because of the cashless policy of the government.

“Though the foundation commends the government on its cashless policy, the untold hardship in its wake on the citizenry is not right”, he said .