Naira redesign: Coalition group wants state of emergency declared in Kaduna

A Northern coalition group known as Arewa Democratic Movement (ADM) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare emergency rule in Kaduna state to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Ali Musa Nasir, said this in a statement he issued at the weekend in Kaduna in the wake of the comments credited to the governor of the state urging residents living in the state to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on use of old N1000 and N500 notes across the country.

The governor had recently directed residents of his state to collect the old notes as legal tender with threat of sanctioning any individual or corporate organization that reject them.

el-Rufa’i also made a special broadcast to the people of the state countering President Buhari special broadcast to the nation on Thursday, a situation in which the group described as treasonable and a recipe for chaos in the state.

Reacting to the development, ADM in the statement said the Kaduna governor’s action is illegal adding that only the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has the sole right and responsibility to make monetary policies for the country.

According to the group, the governor usurped the functions of the Federal Government by his actions and utterances, saying the development portends security threats to the country if left unattended to by the government at the centre.

“It is unfortunate that both Governor el-Rufa’i, and others are allowing themselves to be used by some unscrupulous elements to cause chaos in the country through their actions and utterances in order to frustrate the incoming general elections. We initially thought they would back down on their argument and agitations but recent events have proved us all wrong.

“There seems to be more to this than meet the eyes because their calls are capable of generating tension in the country as there would now appear to be two authorities regulating currency management. This is a recipe for chaos,” Nasir in the statement wrote.

While describing the actions and utterances of the governor as treasonable, the group added that “the best thing for President Muhammadu Buhari to do at this time is to declare a state of emergency in the Kaduna state pending the time the situation would normalise.”