Naira Redesign: CIBN sues for calm, reassures banks will remain open

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said it was liaising with the Body of Banks CEOs to address the current challenges caused by the cash swap and scarcity of the redesigned banknotes.

Dr Ken Opara, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it was safe to do so.

According to him, the safety and security of staff of banks is of paramount importance.

“Hence, where there is security challenge, the Management of banks have been empowered to take proactive measures to close their operations in such location and inform the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Therefore, the safety concerns being expressed in various quarters are already being addressed.

“Banks will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are in place to protect staff and customers whilst safeguarding their assets in contending with the current challenge,” Opara said.

He appealed to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence adding that the banking industry remained resolute and committed to finding ways to address all the related issues.

“We indeed appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work together towards restoring normalcy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many commercial banks have been attacked by alleged bank customers with protests recorded in different states across the country, over the scarcity of the redesigned denominated banknotes. (NAN)