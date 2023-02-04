Naira redesign causes more harm for troops fighting Boko Haram – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume has added his voice on negative reactions trailing the redesign and poor issuance of the new naira notes with its attendant scarcity, lamenting that the policy made by Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has caused more economic harm on military troops fighting Boko Haram/ISWAP and other terrorists activities in the country.

He said, the new policy has forced many frontline troops, especially those fighting Boko Haram/ ISWAP to a perpetual hunger, as they could not get the new currency to buy food items within some areas of engagement.

Ndume stated this on Saturday while interacting with Journalists at his Maiduguri, residence.

He said, the hardship posed on Nigerians by this CBN policy, have nearly caused the life of a soldier when some mobs attempted to kill him during a fracas at one of the ATM queue.

The Senator pointed out that, apart from subjecting troops to hunger, the shortage of the new naira notes have caused logistical problems for military operations in moving their fighting equipments.

He noted that, although, he was not against the CBN policy of redesigning a new currency, but such money should be made available to the general public irrespective of political or social background inline with international best practice.

“I want to category join other concerned Nigerians for voicing out their anger on the current shortages of the newly redesigned naira notes which jas crippled economic activities all over the country.

“I want to tell Federal Government, and particularly the CBN that the situation on ground is not only affecting the masses, but most importantly is affecting the military operations, other security agencies who are fighting against terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

“This is because, what i discovered during my recent visit to my constituency, is that, many soldiers who were deployed to various remote areas, are finding it very difficult to survice, as they dont have money to buy food and other non-food items.

“If as senator, i am yet to get access to the new currency, what of troops who are on the frontline defending our nation from terrorists. I am aware that even some troops who have secured a PASS who do come to nearby commercial banks to withdraw, but most of them end up disappointed as the new naira notes remained inaccessible on the counter or from the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs.

“It is very unfortunate that the hardship posed on Nigerians by this CBN policy, have nearly caused the life of a soldier when some mobs attempted to kill him during a fracas at one of the ATM queue.” Ndume lamented.

He therefore call on the federal government and the CBN to expediate action to ensure that the new currency are made available to the people with immediate effect, so as to avoid similar protests witnessed during the EndSARS.

Vanguard report that the CBN had while implementing the policy, printed only N300 billion, while it has recovered about N2.7 trillion old notes in circulation.