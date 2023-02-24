Naira redesign: Buhari not in breach of Supreme Court order — Malami

.

•Says security agencies’ll determine fate of govs, others over alleged treason

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said yesterday President Buhari has not acted in breach on the case instituted at the Supreme Court by some state governors over the naira swap deadline.

The AGF said as far as the rule of law was concerned, there were many options available, adding that the fate of state governors and other individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the naira redesign policy would be determined by the security agencies involved.

The government also said it was only a few individuals that were promoting the interest of some persons that might have got their wealth illegally and looted public funds which they intended to use to influence the electorate in the elections starting tomorrow.

Malami stated this while appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that some governors, including Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state had openly denigrated the naira policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1000 notes.

The two governors are among those that have gone to the Supreme Court to stop the February 10 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, which forbade the N500 and N1000 naira notes as legal tender.

Fielding question on the position in some quarters that the utterances of the governors were tantamount to treason, the AGF affirmed that investigation could not be ruled out, adding that the relevant security agencies would determine if there will be need for further action.

Malami stressed the importance of the naira redesign policy, which he said would enable citizens assume collective ownership of the electoral system, rather than allowing a few moneybags to take charge.

He also said the policy was designed to allow freedom of choice and fight corruption.

Speaking extensively on the benefits of electoral reforms, Malami said it was only President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that had exercised the political will to enhance democratic practice through legislative, political and administrative interventions.

Recall that President Buhari had on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in a national broadcast, directed the CBN to re-circulate the old N200 denomination of the naira, thereby extending the validity of the note for another 60 days to April 10 2023.

This was despite the Supreme Court’s order, which ruled that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remained valid as legal tender until it delivered judgment in the case filed by some states against the federal government.

The President’s broadcast and express exclusion of the N1000 and N500 notes in his directive, had since generated controversy in the public, especially legal luminaries, who have mostly accused the administration of breaching the Supreme Court’s order.

However, reacting to questions on the allegations of breach of Supreme Court order by the President and his administration, Malami said considering the fact that the matter was still in litigation and the fact that there were options opened to government under the rule of law, the administration did nothing in breach.

He said: Your question can best be answered within the context of what constitutes a rule of law in the Nigerian situation. Where an order is made by a court, you have multiple options, but let me state before even addressing the issue of the options available at our disposal as a government.

“The fact states, clearly, that we are not in breach of any order made by the court, inclusive of any order associated with the naira redesign. We are not in breach. I believe I’m not a banker, but you have not gone to establish which bank is it that you have gone to present a N1000 or N500 note that has been rejected. So we are not breached.

“But then, assuming we are in breach, the fact remains that this matter is sub-judice, as you rightly know. It’s being contested before the Supreme Court and when an order is made, you have multiple options within the context of the rule of law.

“One, you are entitled as a matter of right, if the facts and evidence support your position, to apply for setting it aside, the position of the law, legal jurisprudence, is clear. Once you are attacking and seeking a setting aside of an existing order of the court, you cannot be said to be operating in breach when you present your application for setting it aside.

“If the court is not an apex court, you equally have a right of appeal and support the right of appeal with an application for stay of execution order. So the bottom line of what I’m trying to state is that if the matter is sub-judice and within the context of the rule of law, we are doing the needful as a government, in terms of ensuring that the right of the government, within the context of the naira redesign, is being protected. So we are not in breach,” he explained.

He said that the reason behind the recent naira redesign policy was to ensure that Nigerians effectively took ownership of their election processes by way of ensuring that no foreign funds were allowed to influence the people’s decision in terms of ownership and by way of limiting the contributions by Nigerians in political parties.

The AGF said the policy was not to allow money to play a prominent role in affecting freedom of judgment of Nigerians, adding that the naira redesign had a lot of advantages associated with the fight against corruption, in terms of design visibility and transparency.

“Advantages associated with sustenance and allowing the freedom of the people of Nigeria to prevail, freedom devoid of monetary inducement and intervention, is equally part of it.

“But then on the issue relating to the open rebellion, in view of the fact that the sizable portion of such considerations, constitutes the subject matter of litigation before the Supreme Court. But above all, as you rightly know, you equally raised the issue of treason or certain order associated with it.

“These issues are usually issues that are issues of forces.

“So you cannot rule out the possibility of investigation but the responsibility of investigation and doing the needful arising from the weight and assessment of the implications of the statements, is the responsibility of the security agencies and I believe they are doing the needful in that effect to determine whether there is need for further action.

”Actions associated with investigations as to what other measures need to be taken, in case it is their conclusion that there is a need for actions to be taken related to the utterances made. So that is the best I can say on that rebellion.”

He said the idea of prosecution was something that should be understood and that it was the vilification of corruption that had now been translated to be front and at the disposal of the government.