Naira redesign and matters arising

By Bashir Abdullahi

LET me begin this with a disclaimer. I am a registered card-carrying member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP. Let me also make it abundantly clear that my party and I are not against the Naira redesign policy. In fact, no sane human will. In the 21st century, we should go the way of the world. A cashless policy is the norm and has become the mainstay of most economies, both developed and developing. I applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve, determination and commitment to conducting a free, fair and credible election.

There is the possibility that, if conducted successfully, these discussions might be about the legacy of the president. Having said this, let me add that for a country of almost a million square kilometres, the time allotted to the policy is not just sufficient but practically impossible to cover within the period given. And this must be understood in light of our system’s general inefficiencies and how such reforms can be resisted, and in some cases outright thwarted.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, most households have a minimum of five people. What this clearly signifies is that most people struggle daily to get by. Living in Nigeria on a daily basis is difficult. This is something that the various political shades seeking power acknowledge, hence the litany of issues they promised to address when elected into office. Even the blind can see that Lagos State in the South-West is not equal to Yobe State in the North-East, or Ebonyi in the South- East to Kano in the North-West, despite the fact that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, accounts for state equality under federalism.

Clearly, Lagos is much more urbanised than Yobe, and the same is true for Kano and Ebonyi. This invariably means that Lagos is more likely to have better banking services than Yobe. The same argument can be made for Kano and Ebonyi. The service penetration is not the same, and the data on banking services in Nigeria clearly shows this. In a sense, the more sophisticated a banking service is, the more urbanally located it is. This is almost certainly one of the most significant innovations in banking services, which, once again, follow the logic of where money is concentrated.

While it is true that every government policy should be made for the benefit of the people, let me now take a quick look at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy in light of the unintended negative consequences and suffering it has caused to the very people it claims to serve. And it must be repeated here that this is by no means an attack on the policy itself, as some have claimed. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, explained the objectives of the Naira redesign policy on numerous occasions, and he never claimed anything for political or non-economic reasons.

The policy was purely monetary, with expected positive economic outcomes for Nigeria. However, as all policies do, particularly when not thought through, they tend to become victims of their unintended consequences. The apex bank may have had good intentions to deliver on an otherwise operable monetary policy, but has the implementation created enumerable situations and countless hardships?

The unintended consequences of the Naira redesign policy are in the numbers, but what is amazing is the “neglect” or negligence by the Central Bank officials while framing the policy, the list of what could go wrong. A part of the nitty-gritty of general housekeeping of public policymaking is IF. The question must, therefore, be what could go wrong if we, that is the Central Bank, did this or that? The Nigerian apex bank missed a lot of signs, innuendos, that were obvious and out in the open, and more importantly, its capabilities. The Central Bank of Nigeria, for example, is not responsible for assessing potential social disorder or the disenchantment caused by the unintended consequences of the Naira redesign. This again, showed, that the bank was working in a silo, not reaching out, consulting, or collaborating. Perhaps the Central Bank sought glory but delivered gruesome tales.

It remains to be seen if the Central Bank of Nigeria considered what could go wrong if the Naira was redesigned at the time it implemented the policy. This also raises questions as to whether the three months to complete the exercise were sufficient. Three issues are clear from this. First, is the Nigerian banking infrastructure as big as thought?

Secondly, did the Central Bank of Nigeria miss an obvious challenge or opportunity that there is still work to be done, regarding the depth and breadth of the country’s banking system? The Nigerian banking system has remained largely urban-biased and has evolved very little to serve infrastructure in rural areas. Perhaps, this is why the apex bank governor persistently complains about the quantity of cash outside the banking system.

This clearly shows that there are gaps in the CBN’s efforts at providing banking services across the country. The banking system must innovate a new, robust financial infrastructure that not only resolves many of the problems Nigerians are currently encountering but deepens and broadens inclusiveness and participation.

The question of the timing of policy is important. As much as it can be argued, and it has been, that there is no particularly suitable time to effect a change or redesign a country’s currency, the Central Bank Act is already clear on this. Thus, in some regards, the monetary authority failed in the discharge of its responsibility on time and, more importantly, to anticipate when. Herein lies the basis for the political interpretation of the CBN’s decision on timing. The question has, therefore, become about when and over what duration, and not about what.

But, more importantly, policymakers must be able to anticipate the consequences, especially the negative unintended consequences. Across the country, Nigerians are standing in long queues at ATM galleries across the country, tempting them to access the new currency notes. We have also seen videos of Nigerians stripping naked in banking halls, and screaming and crying to access their own money. The comics in these, including the number of fights breaking out in banking premises and all the attendant hardships, beg the question.

The level of exploitation of citizens attempting to access their own money from POS operators and other money agents demonstrates the exercise’s failure.

The only hope for the suffering traders, fishermen, civil servants, students, and market women of Nigeria now is the Supreme Court exercising its original jurisdiction in the case of the Attorneys-General of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamora States versus the Attorney General of the Federation. Nigerians’ problems have never been the lack of brilliant ideas and plans, but the implementation of them.

It is against this background that I humbly call on President Buhari to urgently address the issues caused by the naira redesign by allowing the old and new notes to coexist side by side, otherwise, the very people whom you want to serve will be heading to their early graves in millions as a result of the unintended

*Abdullahi II, an entrepreneur. social critic, and convener of the Hope Initiative 78, wrote from Lagos