Naira protest: ‘Lagos must not burn’ — Police warn protesters

File image.

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Reacting to the protests that erupted in some parts of Lagos on Friday, Commander Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, via RRS official Twitter handle, warned those bent on fermenting trouble in the state to desist or be dealt with.

The statement read: ‘Lagos Must Not Burn: We will not accommodate any hoodlum or suspected Persons to burn Lagos State – Rapid Response

“We will not tolerate or allow the breakdown of Law and Order in the State. There is no room for disturbance of Public Peace in Lagos State-Nigeria, Commander Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi Warned.”