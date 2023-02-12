Naira notes: Our foods are perishing, FCT traders cry out

.

Many foodstuff traders in major markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say their foods are perishing in their stalls due to poor sales.

The traders blamed the perished foodstuff on the inability of customers to cash the new naira notes due to inadequate circulation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) checks at the Kado Fish Market, Dutse, Wuse, and Kubwa markets reveal that huge quantity of perishable goods had bad.

Some of the perishable goods include plantain, leafy vegetables, pepper, tomatoes and fruits among others.

Malam Usman Abu, who sells tomatoes and pepper said that before the initial deadline of the old Naira notes, he stocked his shop in anticipation of good sales but was disappointed over the poor sales.

Abu said the food items had gone bad as a result of the poor sales.

According to him, little or no patronage is unusual and blamed the low sales on the lack of inadequate naira notes in circulation.

He said that over time, customers had pleaded with him to make available his account details to enable money transfers but he said he has no phone to confirm transactions, hence the refusal.

Abu, who got agitated as he expressed his displeasure with the economic changes, pleaded with the Federal Government to return the old currency or rather readily make available the new naira notes.

Mrs Tina Okafor said customers who bought vegetables in large quantity, presently buys less than their usual purchase due to lack of enough cash.

“One of my regular customers yesterday told me to sell N500 Ugwu to her on credit and that she will pay me N600 when next she comes to the market.

“Because I had barely sold anything, I was forced to give her but I know she will pay me back,” she said.

Malam Isah, who sells fruits displayed some partially spoilt fruits said that he had begun selling his fruits at discounted rate due to the poor sales.

Isah said that because his fruits no longer looked fresh, buyers don’t patronise him while blaming the bad fruits on the lack of naira notes.

A buyer at one of the markets, who pleaded anonymity, said he was in the market to buy foodstuff but unfortunately the cash he had would not be enough for to buy all he wanted.

“The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), long queues at banks and lack of money at Point of Sale (POS) centres have made it difficult for everyone.

“I just realised the money I brought to the market to buy soup ingredients wouldn’t be enough and now I might be unable to buy meat.

‘Is this how we want to continue in this country when we have a government?” he asked.

He pleaded with banks to make all ATMs functional to reduce the long queues.