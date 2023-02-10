Naira gains further, exchanges at N461.10 to dollar amid new notes scarcity

By Biodun Busari

The Naira strengthened further on Thursday and exchanged at 461.10 against the United States at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Nigerian naira’s appreciation has seen three successive days recorded despite the lingering cash crunch plaguing business activities in the country.

According to FMDQ, the figure signified an appreciation of 0.02 per cent compared with the 461.17 it exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday and an exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.10.

It was noted that the naira sold for as low as 439.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 40.24 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday.

The country has been faced with a scarcity of new naira notes which has affected the currency exchange rate at the parallel market across states.

As a result of the prevailing disorder caused by the nationwide scarcity of the redesigned naira notes, the exchange rate at the parallel market has been irregular across states and among currency dealers this week.