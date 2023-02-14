Naira-Fuel scarcity: Ooni suspend annual ‘Aje’ festival

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following untold hardship Nigerians have been subjected to as a result of the scarcity of currency and petrol, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has postponed the annual Aje Festival indefinitely, known as the festival of wealth

According to a statement released by the Director of Media & Public Affairs to the monarch, Moses Olafare, on Tuesday, the decision was taken after a meeting of the Ife Traditional Council under the supreme leadership of the Ooni, in relation to the current challenges facing the country.

It added that the Ooni-in-Council decided to suspend indefinitely, the prominent festival due to the hardship unleashed on Nigerians as a result of currency and fuel scarcity.

According to the statement, a new date will be communicated to the public in due course after the presidential election on February 25.

The statement read partly, “The decision to postpone the prominent Aje festival is in solidarity with Nigerians especially the scarcity of Naira notes, fuel and other basic needs that should have made life better for all.

“The Ooni is concerned as a father and he has held meetings with Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Dr Toyin Kolade who is the Festival Coordinator and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that things get fixed as he continues to pray for the country.

“A new date will be announced to the public shortly after the forthcoming Presidential election.”

Aje Festival is a prominent festival in Yoruba land particularly Ile-Ife, to celebrate and enlighten the people about the spirit of wealth and prosperity.