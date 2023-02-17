Naira, fuel scarcity may trigger mental health illness among citizens – NMA

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Plateau State Chapter on Friday called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to proffer permanent solutions to the naira and fuel scarcity crises in the country as citizens risk an upsurge in cases of mental health illness if the situation persists.

The State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Bapigaan Audu, and the Secretary, Dr. Lukden Stephen in a statement jointly signed and issued in Jos lamented the hardship citizens are going through as they say “no policy should bring this much suffering no matter how well-intentioned,” as the “conception/implementation of policies be done with a human face, bearing in mind the possible attendant consequences likely to emanate.”

According to the duo, “Plateau State Branch of our Association is deeply concerned and shares in the untold hardship and anguish that citizens have been and continue to be subjected to due to the now perennial problem of fuel scarcity, as well as the recent chaos surrounding the implementation of the Cash Swap policy by the apex bank…

“The needless torment being visited upon citizens have resulted largely from poor planning and staggered implementation which have come to define most Government policies in Nigeria, and the apparent never-ending shortage of petrol has seemed to defy any government intervention. This unavailability of petrol has continued to subject doctors, hospitals, and citizens to needless loss of man-hours spent on fuel queues often ending in futility or with purchase at very exorbitant rates, in addition to the physical and mental exertion that often accompanies such.

“Subjecting citizens to this psychological and physical turmoil in itself has the potential of leading to an upward surge in mental health illnesses (as well as physical injuries) arising from the despair, gloom, and uncertainty which currently pervade the nation. Further impoverishing an already poor population places great hindrances to access to, and payment for health services, further worsening the already troubling health statistics in a nation where health expenditure is still largely made out of pocket.

“Some of these insensitive and confusing policies are serving as further push factors driving doctors and other health care professionals out of Nigeria to other climes, worsening the already appalling doctor-to-patient ratio. Furthermore, these policies have also exposed the unsuspecting public to the unpatriotic greed of some elements within our society always desperate to cash in on the misfortunes and sufferings of fellow citizens.”

They urged their members to not only continue caring for their patients but to be mindful of their health (especially mental health)and that of their loved ones during this period and called on citizens to be law-abiding despite the pains of the day.