‘Naira, fuel scarcity ’ll not affect APC victory’

LikeMinds Initiative for Tinubu (LMI-T) says scarcity of naira notes and fuel in Nigeria will not affect the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming elections.

Mariah Olasehinde, Director Media and Publicity, LMI-T, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja against the growing concern surrounding the scarcity.

According to her, this will not affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections because Nigerians already know the truth.

She said Tinubu had expressed the concern in Ogun State but many people faulted him without knowing that he was preempting the hardship Nigerians were about to go through.

She said, “We can see that Asiwaju got firsthand information that such crises will happen, and he simply said do not suffer the masses because of me.”

She urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow cash flow, adding that the hardship was becoming unbearable for the people.

The LMI-T called on supporters of Tinubu not to despair and assured them that come Feb. 25, Tinubu would emerge victorious.

She described Asiwaju as strong and energetic, “I have attended some of our rallies and I have seen how resilient he is, pulling the crowd with his charisma, very agile.”

Olasehinde, who also doubles as the Assistant Director, Media Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), said the group had pledged to ensure holistic victory for Tinubu/Shetima ticket.

“All politics are local, we have large structures across the 36 States including FCT, we are working with other campaign organisations to facilitate landslide victory for Tinubu

“Our Media unit is working hard to publicise the electoral value of Tinubu in all parts of the country to harvest massive votes for the APC presidential candidate and all other candidates, ” she said. (NAN)