Naira, fuel scarcity conspiracy won’t stop Tinubu’s victory, Arewa youths

The Arewa Youth Alliance for 2023 on Tuesday said the alleged plot by some political agents to scuttle the 2023 general election with naira and fuel scarcity won’t stop the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The coordinator of the group, Bello Lawan-Bello, who made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen, said fuel and cash scarcity at this critical period no doubt point to the fact that the plotters are determined to deter and prevent the Nigerian citizens from traveling to their various polling units across the country.

He argued that Nigeria is in keen need of a leader like Tinubu whose victory is about a power shift that will continue to safeguard the democracy we fought for by putting the country’s unity, and peaceful coexistence above primordial sentiments.

His words: “The Arewa Youth Alliance for 2023 observed with dismay how some elements within and outside the government are plotting to scuttle the 2023 General Elections purposely to incite the citizens to vote against Tinubu who has shown the capacity and is ready to place Nigeria among the comity of nations.

“… Youths in the North are determined and ready to vote massively for His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all NASS candidates of the APC as we make the final push for the election.

“We wish to also seek the understanding of Nigerians especially our counterparts from the south to remain calm and desist from any form of protest due to the hardship of accessing their hard-earned money for their day-to-day activities caused by banks’ inability to have enough cash either at the counter or ATMs.

“Continues agitation and anger will only justify the plans and wishes of Nigerians enemies to our developing democracy. APC as a party has once again proven to be the only true definition of what Nigerians need by not defying the zoning arrangements of power shift for consolidating Nigeria’s democracy. We have witnessed some of this in the past and with our resilience, we overcame it and this too shall become history.

“We urge Nigerians to be mindful of whom to vote for this Saturday, Nigeria is in keen need of a leader whose victory is about a power shift that will continue to safeguard the democracy we fought for by putting the country’s unity, peaceful coexistence above primordial sentiments, a leader that builds bridges across, whom have proven competency and capacity to assemble and delegate responsibilities to progressive minds towards sustainable governance and have demonstrated once again a progressive Nigeria is assured under Tinubu/Kashim Presidency.

“We, therefore, call on the government of His Excellency President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR to do whatever it takes to mandate the CBN to provide the required cash for INEC to cater for its logistics ahead of Saturdays poll and as well the NNPC Ltd to ensure that the circle of artificial fuel scarcity is put to a halt in order not to destroy the good legacy and leave a negative impression on the minds of the Nigerian citizens as of the regime that does not take its welfare as a serious priority. The naira redesign policy is a good one but the timing seems not to be a good option for the country because, within this period, many people have been impoverished, lost their means of livelihood and more hardships are experienced across the federation due to the inability to access the naira notes from the commercial banks and the Point of Sales (PoS).

“We are certain that by the Grace of God, His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be returned elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the February 25 2023 Presidential Election. May God grant us a peaceful and successful 2023 General Election.”