Naira, fuel scarcity: Atiku, PDP in bed with your oppressors, Tinubu tells Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following widespread outrage that has greeted the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, especially with regards to scarcity of both old and new notes, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has accused his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party PDP of hobnobbing with fifth columnists who are out to make life miserable for Nigerians.

According to him, the current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country has revealed the true character of Atiku “as public enemy number one”.

Tinubu in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Bayo Onanuga noted that Nigerians will recall that since the CBN introduced its current cash-limit and new Naira notes swap policies, Atiku and PDP maintained opportunistic silence with the hope they will benefit from the discomfort which the policies will create for Nigerians and the resentment they will generate for the ruling APC.

“While Atiku and PDP were in bed with the saboteurs and fifth columnists among the operators of Money Deposit Banks and oil marketers who created the current logjam to force the outcome of the February 25 Presidential election in favour of the former Vice President, our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu courageously pitched his tent with the poor masses who have been most negatively impacted by the antics of these evil doers.

“Having realised they have lost the initiative and their antics exposed to Nigerians by Asiwaju Tinubu at the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Abeokuta, Atiku made a half-hearted appeal to CBN to ‘slightly’ extend the deadline for the currency swap.

“We are currently at a loss to understand what informed the current call of Atiku on CBN not to extend the February 10 deadline despite the unmitigated hardship still being faced by many Nigerians who could not meet their basic daily needs as a result of lack of cash from banks and the empty ATM machines”, he stated.

He said anyone who lives in Nigeria and not Dubai and visits banks and ATM locations would feel sad that the CBN was making Nigerians suffer for its badly timed Naira swap policy.

The APC standard bearer added that CBN’s “latest fire brigade approach in approving payment of N20,000 at the counter is far from offering relief as queues are still long, agony and frustrations widening, an invitation to riots.

“This poorly implemented policy has turned Nigerians to destitute because they cannot access their own money in their bank accounts. People cannot get money to give their kids to school or pay for daily needs at corner shops, and fruit shops, including buying newspapers. Transactions in marketplaces have plummeted.