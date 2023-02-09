Naira, fuel crisis: TUC promises to protect workers’ rights

.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has assured its members and the working people that it would defend and protect their interests as the country grapples with the Naira and fuel crisis.

The TUC President, Mr Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Toro, gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday, while it empathised with Nigerians.

“We pledge to the Nigerian populace that their interests would be the irreducible minimum for us.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be peaceful, focused and resolute; they must refuse to be hoodwinked or allow themselves to be divided by lackeys of the state, agents of politicians and agent provocateurs who would employ divisive tactics.

“Nigeria belongs to its people, not those holding political office who are mere caretakers,“ the duo said.

Both leaders said that the leadership of TUC would be monitoring the situation closely within the time frame of its ultimatum, and give further directives should the situation not improve.

The duo, therefore, urged all affiliate unions and state councils, civil societies, traders, students, our allies, market men and women, and religious leaders to be on red alert.

“Nigeria belongs to the people, not to the government or the birds of passage who hold power.

“We should, therefore, be willing to make the needed sacrifices, if necessary, to salvage the country,” the duo said.