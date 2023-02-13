Naira: Failure to review implementation ‘ll stifle Nigeria’s economy — Lawmaker

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chief Whip of Osun State House of Assembly, Tunde Olatunji has called for caution in the implementation of the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in order not to crash the economy

The financial expert also stressed that the apex bank cannot sterilize currency in its vault without making available enough currency to run the daily activities required nationally and not expect consequences, especially stifling economic growth.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, he said the redesign policy is a good move but its implementation must be done carefully to avoid negative output as Nigerians are currently experiencing.

He said; “The current naira redesign policy is a good one but the way the Central Bank of Nigeria go about its implementation will stifle the economy and result in negative economic consequences.

“Money is the blood that runs economic activities and once you drain the blood, the economy will suffer and Nigerians would bear most of the brunt, hence, you are walking back into the reason you talk about the policy in the first instance.

“Presently, mopping over N2 trillion out of the economy and injecting about N500 billion into the system without transparency will stifle the economy and create unnecessary bottlenecks for people that want to access money to run their daily activities.

“Presently, people that ought to be at their various places of work, to be actively productive are now in queues for 5 to 8 hours at banks to get N2000. This amount to wasting valuable time doing nothing. At this rate, the nation’s productivity will crumble as it happened in India in 2016 when the economy lost over one million jobs due to the demonetization of their currency.

“The CBN ought to have learned from the Indian experience. It has all the necessary statistics available to study and curb the present conundrum the masses are stacked in. In my view, the implementation needs serious review, it is either the Central Bank makes available enough currency for Nigerians daily need or allow the old currency continue to be a legal tender till it is able to resolve the present crisis”, he added.