Naira crisis: Angry bank customers set ATM on fire in Idi Araba

Some aggrieved bank customers, on Wednesday morning, set an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on fire after it ran out of cash.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development via his verified Twitter handle, @BenHundeyin on Wednesday morning.

Hundeyin who didn’t name the affected bank said the fire has been put off and banking activity resumed at the bank.

Recall that there had been protests in some parts of the country our the current Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that saw the old N500, N1000 notes ceased being a legal tender.