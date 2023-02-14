Naira: Coalition of CSOs pass vote of confidence in Buhari, Emefiele

.

…raises alarm over plot to undermine cashless policy

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations known as the Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the cashless policy.

Lauding the implementation of the old naira swap deadline, the group said that the policy was a masterstroke that will largely rid Nigeria of corruption, social malfeasance and voting buying.

The group, however, said it has uncovered a plot by 10 Governors to make Nigeria ungovernable over new Naira policy.

In a statement made available to the media on Tuesday, the coalition said “this policy is facing a syndicated attack from a group of Governors they termed the G10 Governors, who have vowed that this new Naira policy will not see the light of the day.”

The national convener of the group, Obed Okwukwe who released the statement alleged that 10 Governors were plotting to undermine the new currency policy with instigated violence.

He said: “Last week, we addressed Nigerians on behalf of the Nigerian civil society community. Among other things, we passed a vote of confidence on the New Naira Policy and on both President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele. We also briefed the nation on the feelings of Nigerians on the New Naira policy, clearly stated our views and position on the Exparte orders of the Supreme Court and pointedly stated that it was mere subterfuge that the Governors who approached the Supreme Court deployed and the actions were not in any way guided by the love of their people.

“Since the implementation of the new Naira policy, Nigerians and indeed the system have started seeing the gains. Except for the hitches of the unavailability of cash particularly for small businesses, which is caused by sabotage from those who do not want the policy so they can continue with their illicit trade, other major indicators show that the impact of the policy on our economy is quite positive.

“Also on security the impact is being felt as kidnappers now know that there is no cash to pay for ransom. On our electoral process, it is now obvious to Nigerians that it is only the vote buyers that are complaining. This policy is facing a syndicated attack from a group of governors who we have termed the G10 Governors. These Governors have vowed that this policy will not see the light of day. They are willing to go the extra mile including making our country ungovernable and undermining constitutional governance and bringing the entire country to a halt all for their own reasons which are selfish.

“Money moves in cycles. Banks pay out money and money is paid into banks. That is how cash circulates in an economy. So do we not wonder why banks pay out money and the money is not paid back to the bank? These Governors are mopping up the money and stopping it from circulation. The CBN had announced that it deployed N300 billion in cash as the first tranche of cash it disbursed. We all can agree that the money was hijacked and did not trickle down to the people and the people who took hold of it from the Commercial banks have not brought it out to circulate. They are withholding the money using various means including deploying agents who use multiple ATM cards to withdraw the money, colluding with their banker agents to continue to trap the money in the banks and buying off cash from business places that ordinarily make huge cash transactions like petrol stations, supermarkets and departmental stores.

“This has made some of these businesses insist on only cash payment as the profit they make from the sales of the Naira covers for the loss of business from those who do not have the cash to pay. Gentlemen may we now inform you that we have uncovered a grand plot, I repeat, we have uncovered a grand plot by 10 Governors who have resolved to make Nigeria ungovernable for President Muhammadu Buhari if he refuses to reverse the new Naira policy.

“It is amazing to note that the Governors behind this plot were the same Governors a couple of years ago who took advantage of every opportunity to praise President Muhammadu Buhari to the high heavens. However, obviously, because the second tenure is coming to an end, these Governors now believe that the President is not deserving of their respect. That is quite hypocritical”.

Okwukwe who expressed the support of the CSOs also asked the CBN to closely monitor the banks in the disbursement.

“This new policy will cleanse the Nigerian financial system. It will ensure the movement of money leaves a trail and will discourage illicit activities and sponsorship of insecurity. It will also bring about a credible election. This is the same man you despise today and vow to confront directly. The attitude of not accepting opposing views in your states should not be brought to Abuja.

“We wish to state that as the apex body of the civil society in Nigeria, the entire civil society in Nigeria supports this policy, we support the President and the CBN Governor for full implementation of the policy and we will deny support to all opponents of the policy.

“We also have confidence in the effort of the President and the CBN Governor to ameliorate the genuine suffering and hardship of the people occasioned by the sabotage the system is facing.

“The CBN should closely monitor the banks and the disbursement of their allocations of cash. POS operators in line with the resolutions at their last meeting with the CBN should not lend themselves to greedy politicians to sabotage the system. Petrol stations, please accept POS payments from customers, do not insist on cash”, he said.