Naira begins new week on positive note, exchanges at N461 to dollar

The Naira on Monday exchanged at N461 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented an appreciation by 0.11 per cent compared with the 461.50 it exchanged for, at the close of business on Feb. 10.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.35 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.

It sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N208.91 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Monday. (NAN)