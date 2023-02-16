NAFDAC destroys over N326m expired drugs, food, others in Nasarawa

By David Odama, Lafia

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Thursday, destroyed fake and falsified expired medicines and unwholesome food products worth N326, 833,592,80 in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital.

The exercise which was carried out by the North Central zonal office comprised of Benue, Kogi, plateau, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa .

In her address at the destruction dumpsite in Lafia, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye decried the attitude of Nigerians who have continued to engage in the importation, distribution and sales of fake, unsafe and wholesome dangerous drugs into the country in spite of NAFDAC regulated products that has continue to post health challenges on human life.

“As parts of our lawful responsibilities we are today witnessing the destruction of various categories of regulated products estimated at more than N326, 833,592,80.

The products destroyed according to the NAFDAC DG included assorted expired drugs, foods, cosmetics, chemicals and either confiscated from companies, trade unions and individuals across the zone.

The DG, represented by the Director, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Francis Ononiwu, used the exercise to seek the support of the public and corporate organizations, religious and traditional rulers to rid the country of fake and adulterated products.

“In it’s effort to rid the country of fake medicines and other regulated products including unwholesome food products, NAFDAC wish to solicit for the support and cooperation of the general public, corporate organizations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, health practitioners and the media in the fight against illicit drugs”, NAFDAC DG stated.

The exercise was witnessed by the security agencies, stakeholders in drugs and food distributions amongst others.