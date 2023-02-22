N5m for grabs as uNAT launches national academic tournament

uLesson Education, one of Africa’s leading Edtech companies, has announced the launch of its academic challenge, The uLesson National Academic Tournament – uNAT, where winners will go home with a total cash prize of N5million.

Tagged “Rise to the Challenge”, uNAT promises an exciting and engaging platform for students to showcase their academic prowess while also rewarding their hard work and dedication.

The prize category for this competition includes • 1st Place: N3,000,000 and a school award, • 2nd Place: N1,000,000 and a school award, and 3rd Place: N500,000 and a school award.

There are other amazing consolation prizes for runners-up

This tournament’s edition will feature a wide range of topics in subjects, including Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. Science students from secondary schools all over Nigeria will be eligible to participate and compete for the grand prize of N3,000,000 and a bragging right for their school.

Schools and students are invited to register for this tournament to demonstrate their knowledge, challenge themselves academically, and gain recognition for their achievements. uLesson Education is committed to providing students with access to high-quality educational resources and experiences, and uNAT is just one of the many ways they are doing so.

uLesson’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Curriculum development, Iheanyichukwu Akwitti said “We are excited to launch the pilot edition of uLesson National Academic Tournament – uNAT, and we look forward to seeing the incredible knowledge and skills of students from all over Nigeria.

“This competition is just one of the many ways we are working to empower students to achieve their full potential and provide them with opportunities for growth and success.”

uLesson’s Senior Manager, Curriculum Development, Deborah Kehinde, said “This inaugural edition of uNAT is focused on senior STEM subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with English included to promote language skills. The aim is to foster deep learning and practice in these subjects and impact outcomes in important final year examinations such as SSCE (WAEC/NECO), and university entrance tests like JAMB UTME and SAT/ACT.”

The tournament will be in three stages; The Preliminary stage, which involves a virtual exam on the uLesson app; Stage one, where shortlisted candidates will sit for a Computer Based Test at locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt; and the Final Stage where a finalist will compete for the star prize at a Live Quiz show in Abuja.

Students with the highest scores and the schools they represent will receive awards and recognition.

Future editions of uNAT will have expanded coverage in subjects and grade levels.

For more information about uNAT, or to register for the competition, please visit www.ulesson.com/challenge. Registration for uNAT is completely free.