By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, IVM, has said that it met the specifications and standard of vehicles Petronella Nigeria Limited requested for.

This is coming against a petition by the firm, alleging that IVM violated the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Act and sundry infractions by false representation.

Vanguard gathered that a lawyer, Olaniwun Ajayi, dragged IVM to the FCCPC for failing to supply N415 million worth of vehicles to a firm.

Ajayi who sued IVM on behalf of Petronella (Nig) Limited, asked the commission to investigate the allegations levelled against the motor manufacturing company and appropriate relief provided to his client (Petronella).

However, in a swift reaction, IVM, Head of Corporate Communications, Cornel Osigwe, in a statement made available, stated that “the attention of IVM has been drawn to a false media report currently circulating in some social media platforms, which is highly misleading.”

He said: “Ordinarily we would have ignored the report since the matter is already in the court, but because the content of the report may mislead our hard-earned clients and prospects, we were left with no other option than to address it for record purposes.

“It is now an incontrovertible fact that Innoson Vehicles manufactures durable and affordable vehicles that meet international specifications.

“The unique thing about Innoson Vehicles is that its vehicles come with the basic specifications and the vehicle plant has the capacity to increase the specifications needs of a client.

“As regards our client, Petronella Nig Ltd which ordered 20 Units of Granite Diesel Pick Ups, We met the standard and basic specifications it demanded from us and provided every certification it requested for.

“On our receipt of the part payment made by Petronella Nig Ltd, we supplied the first set of the vehicles to Petronella and it took delivery of them from our factory in Nnewi with a view that the remaining quantity will be supplied to it once we receive the outstanding purchase price.

“After a while, surprisingly, rather than pay their outstanding, Petronella said it was returning the ones it took delivery of. Then given that we trust our quality and standard and that the vehicles are in high demand, we asked Petronella to return the vehicles to our factory in Nnewi so we will refund the purchase price it paid.

“However, up till this day, these vehicles are still in possession, and custody of Petronella and it has refused to return them to us as said above. We are willing to refund Petronella the purchase price once it returns these vehicles to us stated earlier, perhaps given the passage of time in the state they were in when it took delivery of them.

“Petronella Nig Ltd for whatever reason choose to approach the law court, we urge Petronella to allow wise counsel to prevail as we value each of our clients and treat them with the utmost respect.

“Innoson Vehicles will continue to commit to manufacturing and sales of quality vehicles that meet the world’s best standards and practices. While we also ensure that customers’ requirements are met at all times and continue to improve our quality management system.”