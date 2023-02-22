My wish for Nigeria – Nneka Adams

Nneka Adams

By Sylvester Kwentua

As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls on Saturday to elect new leaders, Nneka Adams, a Nollywood actress and producer, is pleading with Nigerians to please elect leaders that will make the country work again.

In a chat with Vanguard entertainment recently, the Canadian based screen diva, wished amongst other things, for Nigeria to be a great country again.

“As we are about to elect new set of leaders, I sincerely wish that we get it right this time around, and choose a man who is ready to make Nigeria work again. I wish for a country where Nigerian citizens around the world would be proud of. I wish for a country where entertainers can have access to good working environments. I wish for a Nigeria where security agencies will truly be the friends of Nigerians; and where securing the lives of Nigerians will be there passion. Please I will love to charge Nigerian youths especially, to go out and vote on the election day, and to vote wisely” Nneka Adams pleaded.

Nneka Adams is from Delta state, Nigeria, but based outside the shores of Nigeria.