My suspension from PDP null, void — Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Abuja—Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) yesterday, said that his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by the National Working Committee,NWC, is null and void.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu-East at the National Assembly said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The PDP suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse,” he said.





Nnamani said his decision to pitch tent with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was caused by the PDP’s refusal to comply with its own constitution that key political offices should be rotated between South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.

He said: “As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the Presidential candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region. I am only exercising my right for freedom of choice and association. On this score, I stand with Tinubu.”





Nnamani urged the leadership of the PDP to put its house in order, saying his suspension from the party lacked both moral and constitutional backings.