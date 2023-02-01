Fast rising Nigerian music artiste, Kukan has revealed his plans to dominate the music industry. Born Ernest Ezra Yakusak, the Abuja based artiste isn’t slowing down on rolling out content to cement his place in the heart of music lovers.

As the Nigerian music scene becomes more and more saturated with lots of talent, uniqueness is what sells. Kukan with his melodious Afro Dancehall fusion is already tingling ears with his latest single ‘Spec and More’.

In an interview, Kukan says “there’s beauty in diversity, therefore as we are all different in our appearances, so also are we all specs in our various rights”.

Kukan is Abuja’s very own Afrodancehall artist who hails from the city of Kaduna.

His inspiration to infuse Afro beats and dancehall came from his early days of listening to legends such as Buju Banton, Bennie Man, R-Kelly, Usher and a host of other greats alike.

King Kukan as he’s popularly called has expressed his desire to dominate the music scene in the coming months and is already showing serious signs as he released his latest single ‘Spec and More’ on the 27th of January 2023 which has been all over the airways since then.

Spec and More is already picking up momentum as it has very rich instrumentals which also has a caribbean feel to it. you are sure to get hooked once you hear this lovely tune.

A great introduction to the music scene in 2023 for Kukan.