My people slaughtered cows as sacrifices, fasted for me to win – Lawan 

By Henry Umoru

FIVE Days after the Presidential and National election, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North who has been re-elected into the Senate for the fifth term disclosed yesterday that prior to the election, his constituents mobilized themselves by buying and slaughtering Cows, Camels, Sheep with their own money as sacrifices for victory at the Supreme Court and during the election.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja on how he reclaimed ticket for Yobe North Senatorial District after an initial setback, Lawan said that his people, both the old, young, women fasted on their own, saying that he had to join in the fast when he saw the youths in the zone fasting, adding that they fasted for three or four days consecutively just praying to God that they should get the judgement at the Supreme Court and at the end of the day, they got it.

Lawan said: “These people fasted on their own. The old people,. Women, in fact I joined in the fast when I saw the youths in the zone started fasting. They fasted for three or four days consecutively just praying to God that we get judgement. And we got it.

“They mobilised themselves, buying Cows, Camels, Sheep and slaughtered them as Sacrifices with their own money and the outcome of the election was the best I ever had as they voted more than before.

“When I went home the following Saturday after the judgement, it was an emotional reunion between me and my constituents. Some were in tears of joy.

“And all through my over 20 years in the National Assembly and, with this one, seven contested elections consecutively, I have never seen a show of love like this one. And that is why I said I am going to carry this Congratulatory Card to Gashua to show my constituents.

“I campaigned for two days – Wednesday and Thursday. We didn’t have time. Even if we didn’t go out to campaign, people were already mobilised. The outcome of the election was the best I ever had because they voted more than at any other time for this 2023.”

Earlier, the President of the Senate said, “You will recall that when the crisis about who will run for the Senate seat for Yobe North started, the matter was taken to court.

“At the Federal High Court Damaturu, somebody else was given judgement and immediately, the following morning, I issued a statement signed by me that I accepted the judgement of the Federal High Court Damaturu giving the Senate seat to somebody else and that I was not going to appeal the judgement and I meant it and I didn’t have any doubt about what I was doing.

“I was thoroughly convinced of what I was doing. But the people of Yobe North stood up in unison and in solidarity. They said that Senate seat for Yobe North is not my personal thing. It is their own.

“So while they respect my opinion and my right to say something that I said before, they wanted an appeal against the judgement.

“The party at the state level, APC, my party, took up the gauntlet. His Excellency, the Governor of Yobe State also took up the gauntlet and the party at the national level the APC headquarters also took up the gauntlet and the party appealed.Of course, they lost at the Appeal Court.

“And at the Supreme Court, the judgement came in our favour. We thank the Almighty God for giving us the judgement because God has plans for all of us and there is a popular adage that “man proposes, God disposes.”

“While I was ready not to contest again because of my decision, God did not see it that way. God look at the hearts of the most ordinary people that I represent.

“Yobe North people deserve every accolade. Infact, I need your prayers that Iam able to give them the kind of representation that will make them happy because they have made me and all my supporters quite happy.”