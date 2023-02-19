My line of work filled with narcissists – Pastor Laurie Idahosa

By Ada Osadebe

Pastor and motivational speaker, Laurie Idahosa has revealed the kind of Christian leaders and people in her line of work in general.

The 48-year-old pastor claimed that her profession is “full of narcissists” in a post made on her official Twitter page on Friday.

She stated that they typically succeed in concealing themselves behind their religious designations, and take advantage of others and will not accept accountability.

She said, “My profession is full of narcissists; most especially because they successfully hide behind their religious titles and use that power to control and manipulate people, exonerating themselves of accountability.

“Once they are called out (rare) they gaslight and excommunicate.”

My profession is full of narcissists; most especially because they successfully hide behind their religious titles and use that power to control and manipulate people, exonerating themselves of accountability.



Once they are called out (rare) they gaslight and excommunicate. 🙄— Laurie Idahosa (@IdahosaLaurie) February 17, 2023

Pastor Idahosa was born in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, in a pastor’s home. She married Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa in 2002.

They have been blessed with four sons, Benson (2007, deceased), Feb. Jr. (2008), Nathaniel (2011), and Judah (2013).

She and her husband established “Big Ben Children’s Hospital” in Benin City in 2008, and then in 2013, they established Nathan American Academy, a thriving nursery and elementary school (Benin City).

Mrs. Laurie serves as the Senior Pastor of Church of God Mission, Church Unusual, and is an executive member of Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI). She is also an active board member of the Faith Mediplex Hospital (Benin City).