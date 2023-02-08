My inability to speak Edo not impediment to promote the culture — Kazeem Bello-Osagie

Honour is not in he who speaks but is in he who makes others accept. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, founder and promoter of Edopride continues to relentlessly put himself at the forefront of propagating Edo language by showcasing the cultural heritage, as it connects to the present-day accomplishments of the people through the popular social platform he founded on Instagram.

Languages spoken in Edo State might not be some of the major or popular ones in Nigeria, but the state has one of the most profound culture and tradition in the world; from the manner of dressing, music and the sheer admiration of their heritage by other people.

The assignment being undertaken by KazeemnBello-Osagie is a race to save and preserve humanity. The United Nations has warned that four in every 10 indigenous languages spoken around the world are at a risk of disappearing, with the warning not excluding the “historic destruction of age-old dialects” and the ones spoken in the historical kingdom of Benin established in the forested region of West Africa in the 1200s C.E.

Although not able to speak his mother tongue as some of kinsmen, Kazeem Bello-Osagie is nevertheless determined to be an ambassador for his culture and language. He has remained a true proponent of the belief that one of the most important virtues any society can gift its people is the knowledge and acceptance of their true identity and language.

The graduate of Law from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) stressed that despite his inability to understand Bini language, his love for the people and culture of this great and ancient civilization triggered his passion to launch EdoPride. Speaking to reporters recently, Kazeem.Bello-Osagie explained that the love for his culture compelled him to embark on his present voyage of waking up the hearts and minds of the Edo people, both young and old, culturally.

“I grew up hearing that I cannot participate in impacting my people, because I was born in England and lacked the ability to speak my language. But we must not place limits on what we can achieve or allow others to set boundaries for us, in terms of our capabilities.

“It will interest you to know that a captured German scientist after the second world war, known as Wernher von Braun led NASA’S development of the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo 11 to the Moon. We must as Africans have a global view and understand that limiting our minds or great minds, will always be detrimental to our growth as a continent,” he said.

“We must realise that the language or languages of a culture or cultures are but a means of expression and one of the many proponents of any culture. Holistically, culture may be that almost palpable system of beliefs that we become the essence of and that invisible fabric that keeps us intricately and inextricably bound as a people, running through our veins whether by nature or nurture”, Kazeem Bello-Osagie told reporters.